Kyle Kuzma and Paolo Banchero are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic meet at Amway Center on Wednesday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

BSFL and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Banchero's 19.8 points per game average is 2.7 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Banchero's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -118)

The 21.5-point over/under for Franz Wagner on Wednesday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (19.5).

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Wagner has picked up 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 23.4 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.9 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma averages 4.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -106) 0.5 (Over: -200)

Deni Avdija has averaged 12.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.5 assists per game, the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Avdija has knocked down 1.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

