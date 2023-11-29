Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Wizards - November 29
Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (12-5) and Washington Wizards (3-14) will match up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, MNMT
- Live Stream:
Magic's Last Game
The Magic won their previous game against the Hornets, 130-117, on Sunday. Cole Anthony led the way with 30 points, and also had seven boards and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cole Anthony
|30
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|Franz Wagner
|30
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Paolo Banchero
|23
|7
|8
|2
|0
|2
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages 19.8 points, 6.5 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, making 48.8% of shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Wagner's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.2% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony's numbers on the season are 15.0 points, 3.7 assists and 4.6 boards per game.
- Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 4.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Moritz Wagner's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|21.0
|6.8
|3.9
|0.9
|0.8
|1.9
|Franz Wagner
|20.1
|5.6
|3.1
|1.1
|0.3
|1.2
|Cole Anthony
|14.4
|4.8
|4.3
|0.7
|0.3
|1.2
|Goga Bitadze
|8.1
|7.1
|2.1
|1.1
|1.6
|0.0
|Jalen Suggs
|12.9
|2.7
|2.1
|1.8
|0.3
|1.8
