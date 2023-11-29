Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (12-5) and Washington Wizards (3-14) will match up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, MNMT

Magic's Last Game

The Magic won their previous game against the Hornets, 130-117, on Sunday. Cole Anthony led the way with 30 points, and also had seven boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cole Anthony 30 7 7 2 1 1 Franz Wagner 30 7 2 2 0 2 Paolo Banchero 23 7 8 2 0 2

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 19.8 points, 6.5 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, making 48.8% of shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wagner's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.2% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony's numbers on the season are 15.0 points, 3.7 assists and 4.6 boards per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 4.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Moritz Wagner's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 21.0 6.8 3.9 0.9 0.8 1.9 Franz Wagner 20.1 5.6 3.1 1.1 0.3 1.2 Cole Anthony 14.4 4.8 4.3 0.7 0.3 1.2 Goga Bitadze 8.1 7.1 2.1 1.1 1.6 0.0 Jalen Suggs 12.9 2.7 2.1 1.8 0.3 1.8

