On Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (12-5) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Washington Wizards (3-14). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Magic have a +90 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 112.6 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are allowing 107.4 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Wizards have a -134 scoring differential, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.1 points per game, ninth in the league, and are giving up 124 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 228.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 231.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Orlando has put together a 14-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 22.5 -111 19.8 Franz Wagner 22.5 -110 19.5 Jalen Suggs 12.5 -115 12.4 Goga Bitadze 9.5 -110 7.1

Magic and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

