Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Miami-Dade County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coral Shores High School at Immaculata-La Salle High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Don Soffer Aventura High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Aventura, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calusa Prep High School at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.