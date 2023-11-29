Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Miami-Dade County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 29

1:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coral Shores High School at Immaculata-La Salle High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 29

5:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Don Soffer Aventura High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29

6:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Aventura, FL

Aventura, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Calusa Prep High School at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29

7:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mater Lakes Academy