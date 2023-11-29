Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) matching up at Humphrey Coliseum (on November 29) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-61 win for Mississippi State.
The Hurricanes enter this game after a 68-44 victory over East Tennessee State on Sunday.
Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Miami (FL) vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Miami (FL) 61
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Miami (FL) is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 144) on November 26
- 61-57 at home over Southern (No. 170) on November 17
- 67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 180) on November 24
- 78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 225) on November 12
- 81-53 at home over Jacksonville (No. 227) on November 9
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Jaida Patrick: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ja'Leah Williams: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes put up 71 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 48.4 per outing (fifth in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.6 points per game.
