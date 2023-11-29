The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.
  • The Tar Heels average 85.3 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 61.5 the Volunteers allow.
  • When North Carolina totals more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
  • The Volunteers score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
  • Tennessee has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.1.
  • At home, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).
  • At home, Tennessee made 7.6 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena

