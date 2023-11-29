How to Watch North Florida vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The North Florida Ospreys (4-3) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Florida vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Campbell vs Jacksonville (6:00 PM ET | November 29)
- FGCU vs Florida International (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Gardner-Webb vs Queens (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Bellarmine vs Louisville (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Morehead State vs Austin Peay (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
North Florida Stats Insights
- This season, North Florida has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 137th.
- The Ospreys average just 0.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (75.3).
- When it scores more than 75.3 points, North Florida is 3-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Florida scored 82.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.7.
- At home, the Ospreys gave up 69.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than they allowed away (84).
- Beyond the arc, North Florida made fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (41%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 80-74
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|W 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ LSU
|L 75-63
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/2/2023
|High Point
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Edward Waters
|-
|UNF Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.