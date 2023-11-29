The North Florida Ospreys (4-3) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

North Florida vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

North Florida Stats Insights

This season, North Florida has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 137th.

The Ospreys average just 0.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (75.3).

When it scores more than 75.3 points, North Florida is 3-1.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Florida scored 82.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.7.

At home, the Ospreys gave up 69.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than they allowed away (84).

Beyond the arc, North Florida made fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (41%) too.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule