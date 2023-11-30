Bogdan Bogdanovic's Atlanta Hawks face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Bogdanovic put up 18 points, six rebounds and two steals.

We're going to examine Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.9 18.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.8 PRA -- 21.5 23.9 PR -- 19.1 22.1 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.5 per contest.

He's taken 8.1 threes per game, or 21.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 123.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Spurs have conceded 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

The Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the league, allowing 29.2 assists per contest.

Allowing 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 22 13 2 1 2 0 0 2/11/2023 27 13 3 2 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.