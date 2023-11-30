The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will look to extend a three-game win run when they host the Liberty Flames (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Flames have taken six games in a row.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Liberty Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-7.5) 146.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-7.5) 146.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Owls' six games have gone over the point total.

Liberty has put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.