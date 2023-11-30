The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Liberty Flames (6-0), winners of six straight. The Owls are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which begins at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -6.5 147.5

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 total points.

Florida Atlantic's outings this year have an average point total of 150.5, 3.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Owls are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Owls have played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida Atlantic has a 71.4% chance to win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 3 50% 83.0 168.8 67.5 128.3 147.2 Liberty 3 60% 85.8 168.8 60.8 128.3 136.1

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The Owls record 83.0 points per game, 22.2 more points than the 60.8 the Flames give up.

When Florida Atlantic totals more than 60.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 4-2-0 2-2 3-3-0 Liberty 5-0-0 0-0 4-1-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Liberty 17-0 Home Record 19-1 11-3 Away Record 6-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

