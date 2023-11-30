The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) after losing seven straight home games. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Spurs matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Hawks average 122.5 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 121.5 per contest (26th in the NBA). They have a +16 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have a -219 scoring differential, falling short by 12.9 points per game. They're putting up 110.5 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 123.4 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

The teams average 233 points per game combined, 12.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 244.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this contest's total.

Atlanta has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

San Antonio has covered six times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 26.5 -120 25.6 Dejounte Murray 20.5 -105 19.6 De'Andre Hunter 16.5 -118 14.6 Clint Capela 11.5 -128 10.6

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Clint Capela or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Hawks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Spurs +50000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.