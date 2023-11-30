The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to break a 12-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs on BSSW and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Hawks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 123 - Spurs 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 7.5)

Hawks (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.7)

Hawks (-7.7) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Under (245.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.9

The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Spurs this year, sporting an ATS record of 5-12-0, as opposed to the 6-11-0 mark of the Spurs.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (36.4%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 58.8% of the time this season (10 out of 17), less often than San Antonio's games have (12 out of 17).

The Hawks have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season, better than the .125 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-14).

Hawks Performance Insights

Although the Hawks are giving up 121.5 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been strong, as they rank second-best in the league by tallying 122.5 points per game.

Atlanta is pulling down 44.9 boards per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.9 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA with 25.6 dimes per contest.

Atlanta ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 20th in the league by committing 14.2 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are sinking 13.8 threes per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.8% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).

