Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lee County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Babcock High School at Southwest Florida Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunbar High School at Oasis High School