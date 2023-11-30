The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 30, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive away games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Lightning and the Penguins hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The Lightning's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 22 15 22 37 25 15 0% Brayden Point 23 12 18 30 10 7 45.1% Victor Hedman 23 4 19 23 16 5 - Brandon Hagel 23 10 13 23 11 6 45% Steven Stamkos 21 9 14 23 9 3 53.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins concede 2.6 goals per game (55 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

With 65 goals (3.1 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players