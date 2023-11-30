The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1), losers of three straight road games, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

The Lightning have gone 4-5-1 in the past 10 games, putting up 30 total goals (10 power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 30.3%). They have given up 34 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Lightning vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-145)

Lightning (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 10-8-5 record overall, with a 1-5-6 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-5 record (good for nine points).

In the two games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Tampa Bay finished 0-2-2 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 15 games (10-2-3, 23 points).

In the nine games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 5-2-2 record (12 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is 7-5-1 (15 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Lightning finished 3-3-4 in those contests (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.1 17th 27th 3.52 Goals Allowed 2.62 6th 19th 30.3 Shots 33.8 2nd 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 31 20th 2nd 32.47% Power Play % 12.07% 26th 9th 84.51% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 6th

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

