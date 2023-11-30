Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Academy Key Charter School at Divine Savior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebrew Academy at Katz Yeshiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Central High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.