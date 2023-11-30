Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Orange County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olympia High School at Lake Highland Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Orlando, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Moore High School at Mount Dora Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Mount Dora, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Circle Christian High School at Faith Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Orlando, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Liberty High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Kissimmee, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyman High School at Orangewood Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Maitland, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Timber Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Orlando, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Minneola High School at Apopka High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Apopka, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

