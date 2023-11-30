Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cardinal Newman High School at Somerset Prep HS
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Donna Klein Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berean Christian School at Glades Day High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Belle Glade, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Master's Academy of Vero Beach at Jupiter Christian High School - West
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Jupiter, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebrew Academy at Katz Yeshiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SLAM Boca Raton at Highlands Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
