How to Watch South Florida vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
South Florida vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other AAC Games
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 40.7% the Pride's opponents shot last season.
- South Florida put together a 13-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pride finished 317th.
- The Bulls' 72 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 66.4 the Pride allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 66.4 points last season, South Florida went 13-8.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home South Florida put up 71.2 points per game last season, 3.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74.8).
- At home, the Bulls gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.4.
- South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Central Michigan
|L 68-63
|Yuengling Center
|11/19/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|Maine
|L 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida State
|-
|FLA Live Arena
