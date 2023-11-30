The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

South Florida vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: MSG

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 40.7% the Pride's opponents shot last season.

South Florida put together a 13-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Bulls were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pride finished 317th.

The Bulls' 72 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 66.4 the Pride allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 66.4 points last season, South Florida went 13-8.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home South Florida put up 71.2 points per game last season, 3.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74.8).

At home, the Bulls gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.4.

South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).

