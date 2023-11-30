Thursday's contest features the Hofstra Pride (4-2) and the South Florida Bulls (2-2) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena (on November 30) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 victory for Hofstra.

The matchup has no line set.

South Florida vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

South Florida vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 77, South Florida 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-6.0)

Hofstra (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

South Florida Performance Insights

South Florida averaged 72.0 points per game (169th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 72.0 points per contest (237th-ranked).

The Bulls were 74th in college basketball with 33.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 143rd with 30.6 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year South Florida ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.4 per game.

The Bulls averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

Last year the Bulls sank 7.4 threes per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.6% (209th-ranked) from three-point land.

South Florida gave up 7.7 threes per game (240th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.9% (256th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by South Florida last season, 62.9% of them were two-pointers (72% of the team's made baskets) and 37.1% were threes (28%).

