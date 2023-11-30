The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the South Florida Bulls (5-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers average just 3.0 more points per game (62.0) than the Bulls give up (59.0).

Charleston Southern has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.

South Florida is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 62.0 points.

The 59.6 points per game the Bulls score are 16.4 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (76.0).

This year the Bulls are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Buccaneers give up.

The Buccaneers make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59) Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%

4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG% Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

South Florida Schedule