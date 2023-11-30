Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Stamkos' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 16:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -12).

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Stamkos has a point in 15 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points seven times.

Stamkos has posted an assist in a game 13 times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 37% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.2%.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 21 Games 3 23 Points 4 9 Goals 2 14 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.