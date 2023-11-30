Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Suwannee County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Suwannee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Branford High School at Bell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Bell, FL

Bell, FL Conference: 1A - District 6

1A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Godby High School at Suwannee High School