For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tyler Motte a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Motte stats and insights

  • Motte is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Motte has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Motte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:22 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:56 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:34 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.