How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The contest airs on YouTube.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- Bethune-Cookman is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 88th.
- The Wildcats score 76.1 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 77.1 the Cardinals give up.
- Bethune-Cookman has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.1 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Bethune-Cookman put up 12.1 more points per game (74.5) than it did in away games (62.4).
- The Wildcats surrendered 69.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.6 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Bethune-Cookman performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.8 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Lamar
|L 83-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware State
|L 72-64
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 69-48
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/1/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
