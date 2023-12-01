The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The contest airs on YouTube.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • Bethune-Cookman is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 88th.
  • The Wildcats score 76.1 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 77.1 the Cardinals give up.
  • Bethune-Cookman has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Bethune-Cookman put up 12.1 more points per game (74.5) than it did in away games (62.4).
  • The Wildcats surrendered 69.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.6 in road games.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Bethune-Cookman performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.8 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Lamar L 83-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Delaware State L 72-64 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 @ Longwood L 69-48 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/1/2023 Incarnate Word - Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

