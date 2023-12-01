The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The contest airs on YouTube.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Bethune-Cookman is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 88th.

The Wildcats score 76.1 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 77.1 the Cardinals give up.

Bethune-Cookman has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Bethune-Cookman put up 12.1 more points per game (74.5) than it did in away games (62.4).

The Wildcats surrendered 69.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.6 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, Bethune-Cookman performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.8 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule