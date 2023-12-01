The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Bethune-Cookman has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Wildcats have hit the over twice.

Incarnate Word has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, four out of the Cardinals' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

