Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Brevard County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Titusville High School at West Shore JrSr High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Island High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Edward's School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satellite High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Titusville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood JrSr High School at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
