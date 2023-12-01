Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Broward County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollywood Hills High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Andrews High School at Fort Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Heritage High School - Plantation at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheridan Hills Christian School at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McArthur High School at West Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nova HS at Pompano Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
