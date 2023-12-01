Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Broward County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hollywood Hills High School at Monarch High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 1

3:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Andrews High School at Fort Lauderdale High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1

5:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

American Heritage High School - Plantation at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheridan Hills Christian School at Lake Worth Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Piper High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

McArthur High School at West Broward High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nova HS at Pompano Beach High School