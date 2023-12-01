Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Citrus County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Citrus County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Citrus County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seven Rivers Christian School at Hernando Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hernando High School at Lecanto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lecanto, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.