Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Duval County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bishop Snyder High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Bolles School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ed White High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle's View High School at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Bishop Kenny High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Plank Christian Academy at The Covenant School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
