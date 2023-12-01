How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) will look to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET.
Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers average 15.2 fewer points per game (52.6) than the Bearkats allow (67.8).
- The 70 points per game the Bearkats record are 11.6 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (81.6).
- This season the Bearkats are shooting 35.1% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Rattlers give up.
- The Rattlers shoot 33.9% from the field, just 7.8 lower than the Bearkats allow.
Florida A&M Leaders
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Nashani Gilbert: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Ivet Subirats: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Sydney Hendrix: 4.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida
|L 92-54
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Cal
|L 76-38
|Al Lawson Center
|11/25/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 59-54
|Al Lawson Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/8/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Al Lawson Center
