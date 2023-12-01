The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Florida International Panthers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

  • The Dolphins score an average of 59.4 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 63.4 the Panthers give up.
  • Florida International is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The Panthers score 9.5 more points per game (72.3) than the Dolphins allow (62.8).
  • When Florida International totals more than 62.8 points, it is 3-2.
  • Jacksonville is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Panthers shoot 39.4% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.
  • The Dolphins shoot 38.4% from the field, the same as the Panthers allow.

Florida International Leaders

  • Mya Kone: 13.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 41.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Ajae Yoakum: 9.7 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Olivia Trice: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 88-59 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/26/2023 William & Mary L 59-57 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Georgia Southern L 81-69 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Jacksonville - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.