How to Watch the Florida International vs. Jacksonville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Florida International Panthers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins score an average of 59.4 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 63.4 the Panthers give up.
- Florida International is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.4 points.
- The Panthers score 9.5 more points per game (72.3) than the Dolphins allow (62.8).
- When Florida International totals more than 62.8 points, it is 3-2.
- Jacksonville is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Panthers shoot 39.4% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.
- The Dolphins shoot 38.4% from the field, the same as the Panthers allow.
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 13.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 41.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Ajae Yoakum: 9.7 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Olivia Trice: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 88-59
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|William & Mary
|L 59-57
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia Southern
|L 81-69
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
