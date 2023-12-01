Goga Bitadze plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 139-120 win over the Wizards, Bitadze tallied eight points and seven rebounds.

We're going to examine Bitadze's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.1 7.7 Rebounds 7.5 6.1 7.3 Assists -- 1.8 2.3 PRA -- 15 17.3 PR -- 13.2 15



Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Wizards

Bitadze has taken 4.8 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 4.9% and 5.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bitadze's Magic average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 124.8 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 50.2 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 29.4 per contest, worst in the NBA.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 24 8 7 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.