Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hillsborough County, Florida this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Plant High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkeley Preparatory School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.