The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

  • The Dolphins put up an average of 59.4 points per game, only four fewer points than the 63.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Florida International's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The 72.3 points per game the Panthers record are 9.5 more points than the Dolphins give up (62.8).
  • Florida International has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 62.8 points.
  • Jacksonville has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Panthers are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Dolphins allow to opponents (37.6%).
  • The Dolphins shoot 38.4% from the field, the same as the Panthers concede.

Jacksonville Leaders

  • Edyn Battle: 17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Saniyah Craig: 11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 50 FG%
  • Jalisa Dunlap: 6.8 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Makayla Edwards: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%
  • Jada Jones: 3.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Jacksonville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Georgia Southern W 61-59 Swisher Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Florida A&M L 59-54 Al Lawson Center
11/28/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 68-63 Moore Gymnasium
12/1/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/4/2023 Edward Waters - Swisher Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

