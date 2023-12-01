Jalen Suggs and his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Suggs, in his last appearance, had 22 points and two steals in a 139-120 win over the Wizards.

Below, we dig into Suggs' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 15.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 3.0 Assists 3.5 2.7 2.4 PRA -- 19.6 20.5 PR -- 16.9 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.1



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Wizards

Suggs is responsible for attempting 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's taken 4.4 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 124.8 points per game.

Giving up 50.2 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 29.4 per game, worst in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are 18th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 29 22 3 3 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.