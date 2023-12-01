Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lafayette County, Florida today, we've got you covered here.
Lafayette County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chiefland High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mayo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
