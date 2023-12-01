The Orlando Magic (13-5) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Amway Center as big, 10.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -10.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points five times.
  • The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 222.2, 15.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Magic have a 15-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Orlando has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.
  • Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Magic.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 5 27.8% 114.1 230.4 108.1 232.9 223.3
Wizards 10 55.6% 116.3 230.4 124.8 232.9 236.7

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • The Magic have gone 9-1 in their last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Magic have hit the over six times.
  • Against the spread, Orlando has performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 10 home games, and six times in eight road games.
  • The 114.1 points per game the Magic average are 10.7 fewer points than the Wizards give up (124.8).
  • When Orlando scores more than 124.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Magic and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 15-3 0-0 8-10
Wizards 8-10 1-2 11-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights

Magic Wizards
114.1
Points Scored (PG)
 116.3
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
4-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-6
4-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-10
108.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 124.8
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
11-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-1
10-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.