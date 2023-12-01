How to Watch the Magic vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (13-5) will host the Washington Wizards (3-15) after winning six straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 50.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.
- The Magic record 10.7 fewer points per game (114.1) than the Wizards allow (124.8).
- When Orlando puts up more than 124.8 points, it is 4-0.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic are scoring 120.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 106.6 points per contest.
- Defensively Orlando has played better in home games this season, ceding 108 points per game, compared to 108.1 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Magic have performed better in home games this season, draining 10.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jett Howard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Paolo Banchero
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Ankle
