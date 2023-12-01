The Orlando Magic (13-5) will host the Washington Wizards (3-15) after winning six straight home games.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 50.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.

The Magic record 10.7 fewer points per game (114.1) than the Wizards allow (124.8).

When Orlando puts up more than 124.8 points, it is 4-0.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are scoring 120.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 106.6 points per contest.

Defensively Orlando has played better in home games this season, ceding 108 points per game, compared to 108.1 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Magic have performed better in home games this season, draining 10.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Magic Injuries