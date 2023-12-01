Magic vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 1
The Orlando Magic (13-5) will attempt to build on an eight-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Amway Center as heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT.
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Magic 124 - Wizards 108
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Magic (- 11.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-15.7)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.7
- The Wizards (8-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 83.3% of the time, 38.9% less often than the Magic (15-3-0) this season.
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents are more successful (61.1% of the time) than Orlando and its opponents (44.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 6-0, a better record than the Wizards have put up (2-14) as moneyline underdogs.
Magic Performance Insights
- The Magic have a top-five defense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 108.1 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 14th with 114.1 points scored per contest.
- Orlando is grabbing 44.2 rebounds per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), and it has given up just 38.9 rebounds per contest (best).
- The Magic rank 22nd in the NBA with 25.2 assists per contest.
- Orlando is best in the NBA with 16.3 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fifth-worst in the league by committing 15.1 turnovers per contest.
- The Magic have struggled to accumulate threes, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.6 threes made per game. They rank 20th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.
