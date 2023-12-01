The Orlando Magic (13-5) will attempt to build on an eight-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Amway Center as heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 124 - Wizards 108

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Magic (- 11.5)

Magic (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-15.7)

Magic (-15.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Wizards (8-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 83.3% of the time, 38.9% less often than the Magic (15-3-0) this season.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents are more successful (61.1% of the time) than Orlando and its opponents (44.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 6-0, a better record than the Wizards have put up (2-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic have a top-five defense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 108.1 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 14th with 114.1 points scored per contest.

Orlando is grabbing 44.2 rebounds per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), and it has given up just 38.9 rebounds per contest (best).

The Magic rank 22nd in the NBA with 25.2 assists per contest.

Orlando is best in the NBA with 16.3 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fifth-worst in the league by committing 15.1 turnovers per contest.

The Magic have struggled to accumulate threes, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.6 threes made per game. They rank 20th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

