Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Manatee County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast High School at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Stephen's Episcopal School at Bayshore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
