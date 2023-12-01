Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida today? We have the information below.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Key West High School at Miami Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John A Ferguson Senior High at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
