Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week? We have the information here.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Archbishop Carroll High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 30
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
