Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Palm Beach County, Florida today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Andrews High School at Fort Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Boca Raton Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheridan Hills Christian School at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.