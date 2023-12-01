Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In Pasco County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Largo High School at Land O' Lakes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anclote High School at Tarpon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesley Chapel High School at Zephyrhills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Zephyrhills, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Holiday, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
