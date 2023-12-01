Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Pinellas County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibbs High School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Largo High School at Land O' Lakes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anclote High School at Tarpon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmetto Ridge High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Holiday, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Admiral Farragut Academy at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola Fundamental High School at Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Winthrop College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Christian School at Canterbury School of Florida
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
