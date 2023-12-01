Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In Santa Rosa County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ponce de Leon HS at Central High School - Milton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
