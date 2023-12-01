High school basketball is on the schedule today in Seminole County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Christian Academy at Lake Mary Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lake Mary, FL

Lake Mary, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Geneva School at Orangewood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Maitland, FL

Maitland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Altamonte Christian School