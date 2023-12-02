Which team is on top of the Big 12 as we enter Week 14 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Kansas State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-4 | 7-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 42-35 vs Iowa State

2. Texas

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

11-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: -165

-165 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 57-7 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

3. Oklahoma

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

10-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 69-45 vs TCU

4. Kansas

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

8-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 49-16 vs Cincinnati

5. Iowa State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

7-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 42-35 vs Kansas State

6. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 40-34 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

7. Texas Tech

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 57-7 vs Texas

8. West Virginia

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

8-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 34-31 vs Baylor

9. TCU

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 69-45 vs Oklahoma

10. UCF

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: W 27-13 vs Houston

11. BYU

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 40-34 vs Oklahoma State

12. Houston

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-8 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 27-13 vs UCF

13. Cincinnati

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-9 | 2-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 49-16 vs Kansas

14. Baylor

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-9 | 2-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 34-31 vs West Virginia

