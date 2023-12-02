When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Brandon Hagel light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

In nine of 24 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Hagel has picked up four assists on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.9%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

